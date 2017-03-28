Vital energy, the stunning beauty of flowers has provided inspiration for BOOM, PITTI BLOOMS, the leading theme of summer trade shows.



New creative ideas that blossom just like flowers: improbable, effervescent and ironic. Sometimes in the form of macro inflatable flowerbeds, odd sculptures or flying bouquets. A fantastic world of original patterns blended with colour contrasts on façades, in areas and on objects.



Layout, creative direction and Fortezza da Basso's setting by lifestyler Sergio Colantuoni.

This introduces the overall topic relating to the new digital art project accompanying the exhibitions’ advertising campaign. An Art + Vibes production, directed by Valentina Be, Executive Producer Max Brun and Sound Designer Lorenzo Confetta.